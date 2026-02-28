HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian Embassy Issues Advisory Amid Regional Tensions

Indian Embassy Issues Advisory Amid Regional Tensions

Listen to Article
February 28, 2026 15:19 IST

Amid escalating regional tensions, the Indian Embassy in Iran and Qatar has issued urgent advisories, urging Indian citizens to exercise utmost caution and stay informed for their safety.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian Embassy in Iran advises citizens to exercise caution and remain indoors due to regional tensions.
  • Indian nationals in Iran are urged to monitor news and await further guidance from the embassy.
  • The advisory follows reports of military strikes and heightened tensions in the region.
  • Indian Embassy in Qatar also issued an advisory, urging citizens to take due care and follow news updates.
  • The Indian Embassy in Qatar provides a 24/7 helpline for citizens needing assistance.

The Indian Embassy in Iran on Saturday issued an advisory for its citizens, urging them to exercise "utmost caution" and "remain indoors as far as possible" amid the ongoing regional tensions.

"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible," the embassy said in a post on X.

 

It further said that all the Indian nationals may also consider to monitor news, maintain social awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of india.

The advisory came after reports of military strikes in the region.

Qatar Travel Advisory

Also, the Indian Embassy in Qatar issued advisory for its citizens.

"In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in Qatar are advised to take due care, follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and local authorities," the mission posted on X.

"Our Embassy is continuing to function as usual. Embassy's 24Ã7 helpline number is 00974-55647502 and email for addressing any query is cons.doha@mea.gov.in," it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
