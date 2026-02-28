Indian Embassy Issues Advisory Amid Regional Tensions

Amid escalating regional tensions, the Indian Embassy in Iran and Qatar has issued urgent advisories, urging Indian citizens to exercise utmost caution and stay informed for their safety.

The Indian Embassy in Iran on Saturday issued an advisory for its citizens, urging them to exercise "utmost caution" and "remain indoors as far as possible" amid the ongoing regional tensions.

"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible," the embassy said in a post on X.

It further said that all the Indian nationals may also consider to monitor news, maintain social awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of india.

The advisory came after reports of military strikes in the region.

Qatar Travel Advisory

Also, the Indian Embassy in Qatar issued advisory for its citizens.

"In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in Qatar are advised to take due care, follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and local authorities," the mission posted on X.

"Our Embassy is continuing to function as usual. Embassy's 24Ã7 helpline number is 00974-55647502 and email for addressing any query is cons.doha@mea.gov.in," it said.