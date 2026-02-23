India issues advisory after Mexican drug lord El Mencho killed

Following the killing of a top drug cartel leader, the Indian Embassy in Mexico has issued a safety advisory urging Indian nationals to exercise caution and stay indoors amid escalating violence in several Mexican states.

IMAGE: Smoke billows from burning vehicles amid a wave of violence, with torched vehicles and gunmen blocking highways in more than half a dozen states, following a military operation in which Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," was killed, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, February 22, 2026. Photograph: @morelifediares via Instagram/Youtube/via Reuters

Key Points Indian embassy in Mexico advises Indian nationals to exercise caution and remain indoors due to increased violence.

The advisory follows the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, a top drug cartel leader known as 'El Mencho'.

Specific states like Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero, and Nuevo Leon are highlighted as areas of concern.

The embassy urges Indian nationals to avoid areas with law enforcement activity, monitor local media, and follow local authorities' directions.

The embassy of India in Mexico on Monday issued an advisory to Indian nationals residing in the country, urging them to exercise caution and remain indoors amid escalating violence after Mexican soldiers killed a top drug cartel leader.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed on Sunday.

"Dear all Indian nationals in Mexico. There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Â Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice," the Indian Embassy in Mexico posted on X.

The safety instructions were also issued by the embassy: "Avoid areas around law enforcement activity. Be aware of your surroundings. Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements outside your shelter. Â Monitor local media for updates. Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911. Avoid crowds."

"Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media," the mission posted.

Background on the Violence

The advisory follows the killing of Nemesio Oseguera on Sunday, a powerful drug cartel leader. He was one of the most wanted men in Mexico and in the United States.

The Mexican army killed Oseguera, "El Mencho, " in an operation on Sunday, a federal official said. It happened during a military operation in the western state of Jalisco.