The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps successfully conducted a live-fire exercise validating its battle readiness, rapid deployment, and precision strike capabilities.

The units were specifically preparing for battle in the high-altitude mountains of Sikkim, showcasing their adaptability and readiness for diverse operational environments.

