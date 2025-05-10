India Strikes At Pakistan Airbases

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs a high-level meeting to review the security situation along the western border with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Defence Secretary R K Singh at South Block in New Delhi, May 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan early Saturday claimed that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones.

Pakistan military spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am that th Pakistan air force's Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases were targeted.

"But all assets of the air force remain safe," he claimed.

India fired air-to-surface missiles with its jets, he claimed, adding that several missiles were intercepted by Pakistan's air defence system.

He said this is a "sinister act of India pushing the region into lethal war and Pakistan will respond to this aggression. India should wait for our response".

Chaudhry did not take any questions and ended the presser abruptly.

Minutes later, state-run PTV said citing security officials that Pakistan has launched a counter attack. The Pakistan airport authority issued a notification stating that Pakistan's airspace has been closed from 3.15 am to 12 noon for all kinds of air traffic.

Multiple blasts were heard in Srinagar city early on Saturday morning, hours after the Indian military thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan on several installations, including the airport, late last night.

According to officials, the blasts were heard near vital installations, including the airport.

As soon as the blasts were heard, sirens went off in the city.

Power has also been snapped in the city and most other parts of the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

Explosion-like sounds were heard in Pathankot district in Punjab early Saturday morning, amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

The blast sounds were heard around 5 am. There was no official word in this regard.

Authorities enforced a blackout in Pathankot on Friday night and urged residents to stay indoors.

Security forces thwarted multiple attacks by Pakistani drones in Punjab's Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Amritsar districts on Friday evening, according to officials.

In Ferozepur, three members of a family were injured on Friday night after a crashing projectile from a Pakistani drone destroyed by the air defence system landed at their house in Khai Pheme Ke village, setting the structure and a car on fire.

In an immediate response to Pakistan's attack on 26 Indian locations on Saturday, India launched retaliatory strikes, sources told ANI.

Intermittent firing is still underway at multiple places along the Line of Control.

Meanwhile, smoke was seen rising after a loud explosion in the Dibber area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

Houses and property were damaged in the Rajouri region following a continuous series of explosions.

Loud explosions were also heard in Rajouri and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, a day after its attempt to target civilian infrastructure along the Line of Control and the International Border was foiled by Indian air defence, Pakistan's drones were again sighted in the Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sectors on Friday.

India had earlier responded with precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, following the initial escalation triggered by Pakistan through the Pahalgam terror attack.

IMAGE: The rubble of damaged properties in Uri in Baramulla after Thursday night's shelling by Pakistan, May 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ports, vessels ordered to beef up security

Dhruvaksh Saha & Ishita Ayan Dutt/Business Standard

Indian ports and vessels have been ordered to enforce heightened maritime security measures and blackout protocols amid rising tensions and a maritime threat looming large in the Arabian Sea.

'In light of recent developments and growing concerns regarding potential threat to Indian ports, coast, terminals and vessels, to emphasise the necessity of implementing additional protective measures during period of heightened security risks, it is hereby directed that all ports, terminals and shipyards, shall ensure heightened maritime measures, including elevation to ISPS security Level 2 with immediate effect,' a notice to all maritime stakeholders by India's shipping regulator Directorate General of Shipping said.

'All Indian-flagged vessels operating in and near to the Indian subcontinent, and neighbouring countries, are required to elevate security to Level 2 and implement the applicable security measures according to the ship security planThe International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Level-2, among other measures, includes enhanced monitoring of access points, stricter access controls, increased frequency of security patrols, and potentially searches of people, baggage, and vehicles' the Directorate General of Shipping added.

Ports and terminals have also been asked to conduct blackout tests and unannounced security drills to test and reinforce preparedness.

Chief information security officers of all port facilities will review their IT security systems to prevent any threats of cyberattacks.

The shipping regulator earlier banned all vessels from Pakistan from docking at Indian ports.

Transporters are also bracing for disruption.

"It is very early to quantifiably assess the impact on shipments. Blackout protocols in border states have brought disruptions to logistics. Additionally, several port facilities on the western coast have also been involved for military use, potentially impacting movement of cargo from these ports," said Dushyant Mulani, chairman of Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations in India.

To ensure commercial operations are not impacted, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal conducted a high-level review meeting on Friday with officials from ports and other stakeholder departments.

'Considering the prevailing situation, the union minister took stock of key maritime projects and directed the officials to ensure that the business remains as usual. Sonowal also reviewed measures to be taken to ensure smooth and normal movement of cargo operations,' a statement by the minister’s office said.

The G7 counties on Saturday in a joint statement condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. In the statement, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, US and the European Union called for restraint on both sides of the border.

'We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan,' the statement read.

'Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,' it said.

The statement said that both parties should engage in dialogue for a peaceful outcome.

'We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome. We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution,' the statement read.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt while speaking on US efforts to mediate on the conflict between India and Pakistan said that the US intends to de-escalate the tensions between both the countries.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in talks with the leaders of both nations to de-escalate, Leavitt said.

'This is something that the secretary of state and of course now our national security adviser as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The president wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible,' Leavitt said.

'He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office. However, he has good relationships with the leaders of both countries,' Leavitt added.

'Secretary of State Marco Rubio, I spoke to him just yesterday. He has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end.'