'Indian Army, always ready': Army tweets poem after air strike

'Indian Army, always ready': Army tweets poem after air strike

February 26, 2019 17:07 IST

February 26, 2019 17:07 IST

Hours after the Indian Air Force hit terror camps inside Pakistan, the Army Tuesday tweeted a Hindi poem which says that "if you are docile and polite before the enemy, he may consider you as a coward, the way
Kauravas treated Pandavas".

The poem by Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' was tweeted by Additional Director General, Public Information on its official handle.

 

Peace overtures, the poem says, is possible only when you are in a powerful position and capable to win.

"If you are docile and polite before the enemy, he may consider you as a coward, the way Kauravas treated Pandavas," the army tweeted a Hindi poem, with the hashtag #AlwaysReady.

With inputs from agencies 

