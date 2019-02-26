12 IAF jets drop 1,000kg bombs on terror camps in Pak: Sources

February 26, 2019 10:14 IST

Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out aerial strikes at major terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, completely destroying them, 12 days after the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama.

"12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LoC (Line of Control), completely destroying them," IAF sources said.

The air strike was carried around 3:30 am, the sources said.

Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad carried out terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others.

The terror attack had led to nation-wide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.

Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack.

The United States has said it supports India's "Right to self defence" in the back of the attack.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army claimed that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control in Muzafarabad sector.

"Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a tweet.

"Indian Air Force violated Line of Control Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back," he tweeted.

There was no immediate response from India.