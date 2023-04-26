News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India world's 4th largest defence spender in 2022: Report

India world's 4th largest defence spender in 2022: Report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 26, 2023 16:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India was the world's fourth largest military spender in 2022, with its defence spending increasing by around six percent as compared to 2021, a report by Swedish think tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said.

IMAGE: Akash Army Launcher passes through the Kartavya Path during the 74th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The military expenditure report said around 23 percent of the total spending by India was towards funding equipment and infrastructure, including that along the China border where tension continues. However, a major part of the spending was on expenditures like salaries and pensions.

With military expenditure of USD 81.4 billion (one billion=100 crore), India's spending was up by six per cent from 2021 and by 47 per cent as compared 2013.

"The increase in India's spending shows the effects of its border tensions with China and Pakistan," the report released on Monday said.

 

Expenditure on capital outlays, which funds equipment upgrades for the armed forces and to the military infrastructure along its disputed border with China, amounted to 23 per cent of the total military spending in 2022

Personnel expenses like salaries and pensions remained the largest expenditure category in the Indian military budget, accounting for around half of all military spending.

The United States, accounting for 39 per cent of the world military spending in 2022, was the top spender, followed by China (13 per cent), Russia (3.9 per cent), India (3.6 per cent) and Saudi Arabia (3.3 per cent).

Together, these five countries accounted for 63 per cent of total global military spending in 2022.

The 15 largest spenders in 2022 together accounted for 82 per cent of the world military expenditure of USD 1,842 billion.

Total global military expenditure increased by 3.7 per cent in real terms in 2022, to reach a new high of USD 2,240 billion. Military expenditure in Europe saw its steepest year-on-year increase in at least 30 years.

The largest spenders in 2022 -- the United States, China and Russia -- accounted for 56 per cent of the world total.

In 2021, India's military spending of USD 76.6 billion ranked third highest in the world. It was fifth largest military spender in the world in 2016 at USD 55.9 billion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
About time Modi spends money on military!
About time Modi spends money on military!
Defence budget sees a modest Rs 69,000 cr hike
Defence budget sees a modest Rs 69,000 cr hike
Military Needs Soldiers, Not Contract Labour
Military Needs Soldiers, Not Contract Labour
Markets rise for 3rd session; Sensex gains 170 points
Markets rise for 3rd session; Sensex gains 170 points
Akalis-BJP: From nail and skin to tooth and nail
Akalis-BJP: From nail and skin to tooth and nail
BBL entices top cricketers with rule changes
BBL entices top cricketers with rule changes
10 cops, driver killed in blast by Maoists in Chh'garh
10 cops, driver killed in blast by Maoists in Chh'garh
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India's defence export at all-time high, a 10-fold rise

India's defence export at all-time high, a 10-fold rise

India's Defence, Aerospace Exports Treble

India's Defence, Aerospace Exports Treble

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances