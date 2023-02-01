News
Rediff.com  » News » Defence budget hiked by Rs 69,000 cr to Rs 5.94 lakh crore

Defence budget hiked by Rs 69,000 cr to Rs 5.94 lakh crore

Source: PTI
February 01, 2023 14:52 IST
The defence budget was increased to Rs 5.94 lakh crore for 2023-24, up from last year's allocation of Rs 5.25 lakh crore.

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers during a training exercise. Photograph: Kind courtesy ADG PI - Indian Army/Twitter

In the Union Budget presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, a total of Rs 1.62 lakh crore has been set aside for capital expenditure that includes purchasing new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware.

 

For 2022-23, the budgetary allocation for capital outlay was Rs 1.52 lakh crore but the revised estimate showed the expenditure at Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

According to 2023-24 budget documents, an allocation of Rs 2,70,120 crore has been made for revenue expenditure that includes expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments.

The budgetary allocation of revenue expenditure in 2022-23 was Rs 2,39,000 crore.

In the budget for 2023-24, the capital outlay for the ministry of defence (civil) has been pegged at Rs 8,774 crore while an amount of Rs 13,837 crore has been set aside under capital outlay.

A separate amount of Rs 1,38,205 crore has been allocated for defence pensions.

The total revenue expenditure including the pension outlay has been estimated at Rs 4,22,162 crore.

According to the budget papers, the total size of the defence budget is Rs 5,93,537.64 crore. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
