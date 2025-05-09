HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India will respond firmly to any military attack from Pak: Jaishankar

India will respond firmly to any military attack from Pak: Jaishankar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 09, 2025 01:31 IST

x

In a tough message to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India has no intention to escalate tensions with the neighbouring nation but any military attacks on its soil will be met with a "very" firm response.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Iran Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi (third from left) on the sidelines of 20th India-Iran JCM, in New Delhi, May 8, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jaishankar made the remarks at a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The external affairs minister said the "barbaric" Pahalgam terror attack compelled India to carry out strikes on "cross-border" terror infrastructure on Wednesday.

 

"This attack compelled us to respond on May 7 by striking at cross-border terrorist infrastructure. Our response was targeted and measured," he said.

"It is not our intention to escalate this situation. However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very very firm response," Jaishankar said.

"As a neighbour and close partner, it is important that you have a good understanding of this situation," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister landed in New Delhi around midnight Wednesday on a scheduled visit amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Jaishankar and Araghchi co-chaired the 20th India-Iran joint commission meeting that was focused on boosting ties in areas of trade and investment.

"In recent years, our cooperation has progressed in many aspects. There are also situations that we need to address. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and President (Masoud) Pezeshkian have met in Kazan in October 2024 and given us guidance on how to develop our ties further," the external affairs minister said.

It is understood that the Iranian foreign minister called for de-escalation of the situation between India and Pakistan.

On April 26, Pezeshkian dialled Modi and strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the conversation, Pezeshkian called for concerted efforts by countries in the region to eradicate the "roots of terrorism".

On mutual economic ties between Iran and India, the President expressed hope for the expansion of cooperation in trade and infrastructure.

It is learnt that the Chabahar port project figured in the talks between the two foreign ministers.

In this year's Union budget, India set aside an amount of Rs 100 crore for the Chabahar Port project, underlining its focus on connectivity projects with Iran.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India and Iran to boost connectivity and trade ties.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Harop: India's Lethal Weapon
The Harop: India's Lethal Weapon
'India Should Hit Pakistan Army Targets'
'India Should Hit Pakistan Army Targets'
'Pakistan Army Officers Are Laat Sahabs'
'Pakistan Army Officers Are Laat Sahabs'
'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'
'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'
100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh
100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

New Smart TVs With Vision AI From Samsung For 2025

VIDEOS

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in all black!0:59

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in all black!

Pakistan fires drones on Jammu0:18

Pakistan fires drones on Jammu

India shoots down Pakistani drones over Jammu airport 0:32

India shoots down Pakistani drones over Jammu airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD