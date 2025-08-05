HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Russia exits nuclear treaty with US after Trump's submarine move

Russia exits nuclear treaty with US after Trump's submarine move

By Vinay Shukla
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 05, 2025 11:25 IST

x

Russia on Monday announced that it was withdrawing from its self-imposed moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles.

IMAGE: United States President Donald trump with his counterpart Vladimir Putin. Photograph: Reuters

The move comes after United States President Donald Trump ordered the repositioning of two American nuclear submarines closer to Russian shores, escalating tensions between the two Cold War-era rivals.

 

“Russia does not consider itself anymore bound by self-restrictions on deploying intermediate- and shorter-range missiles (INF) as conditions to preserve this moratorium have disappeared,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, signed between the USSR and the US in 1987, did not allow the deployment of missile launchers, ground-launched ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 km.

The US withdrew from the agreement in 2019.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said its repeated warnings on the matter have been ignored and the situation is moving toward the actual deployment of US-made intermediate- and shorter-range ground-based missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Because of this, it said, "...The Russian Foreign Ministry has to attest to the disappearance of any conditions for the preservation of a unilateral moratorium on the deployment of similar arms and is authorised to state that the Russian Federation does not consider itself anymore bound by relevant self-restrictions approved earlier."

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia reserves freedom of action in the matter of deploying medium- and shorter-range missiles and can use it if necessary, if it has to respond to NATO's "aggressive actions" near the country's borders.

The Foreign Office in Moscow said that actions by the West in the sphere of proliferating such missiles create a "direct threat" to Russian security, requiring certain measures on Moscow's part.

On Friday, Trump wrote on his Truth Social post that he had ordered the redeployment of US submarines "to appropriate regions" allegedly over "extremely provocative statements" by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is also the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Vinay Shukla
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Trump orders to move 2 nuke subs after Medvedev's remarks
Trump orders to move 2 nuke subs after Medvedev's remarks
Enough Russian nuke subs to counter Trump's 2: Russia
Enough Russian nuke subs to counter Trump's 2: Russia
Trump's Russian Roulette Over India's Oil Supply
Trump's Russian Roulette Over India's Oil Supply
Trump threatens steeper tariffs on India over Russian oil
Trump threatens steeper tariffs on India over Russian oil
India Unlikely To Retaliate Against US
India Unlikely To Retaliate Against US

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kajol Performances We Love

webstory image 2

Who Can Be The Next James Bond? 14 Names For The Race

webstory image 3

In the Footsteps of Mahavatar Narsimha

VIDEOS

Delhi zoo welcomes six Bengal Tiger cubs, largest litter in 20 years0:08

Delhi zoo welcomes six Bengal Tiger cubs, largest litter...

Tesla Launches India's First Superchargers In Mumbai2:47

Tesla Launches India's First Superchargers In Mumbai

Philippine's President Marcos arrives in New Delhi for first state visit1:56

Philippine's President Marcos arrives in New Delhi for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD