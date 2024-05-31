News
Phase Seven: Touch And Go Seats

By REDIFF NEWS
May 31, 2024 20:50 IST
Polling for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, with 57 seats going to the polls across 8 states.

IMAGE: A paramilitary trooper on duty drinks water on a scorching afternoon as polling officials leave for their respective polling stations from an election material collection centre on the eve of the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Amritsar, May 31, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Phase 7: Touch And Go Seats

Accoding to data available from the Election Commission of India, 6 seats in the seventh phase had a victory margin of less than 2 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Of this, the Jahanabad seat in Bihar was won by Janata Dal-United candidate Chandeshwar Prasad defeating the Rashtriya Janata Dal's Surendra Prasad Yadav by a margin of 0.21 per cent votes.

The Jalandhar seat in Punjab was won by Congress candidate Santokh Singh Chaudhary defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of the Akali Dal by a margin of 1.91 per cent votes.

The Election Commission data shows 10.06 crore (100.6 million) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the seventh phase on Saturday.

Of this, 5.24 crore (52.4 million) voters are male voters while 4.82 crore (48.2 million) voters are female voters and the third gender number stands at 3,574.

The Bahujan Samaj Party led by Mayawati has fielded the maximum number of 56 candidates in the seventh phase followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (51) and the Congress (31).

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
