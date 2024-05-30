News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi on the stump: 206 rallies and roadshows, 80 interviews

Modi on the stump: 206 rallies and roadshows, 80 interviews

Source: PTI
May 30, 2024 17:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his whirlwind Lok Sabha poll campaign with a rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Thursday, closing out his electioneering the way he began -- by focussing on a region where he has invested heavily over the years for the Bharatiya Janata Party to make a mark outside its strongholds.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, May 30, 2024, on the last day of campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi notched up a total of 206 public outreach programmes, including rallies and roadshows, since the Election Commission (EC) announced the poll schedule on March 16.

 

The prime minister surpassed his nearly-145 public engagements on the stump during the 2019 polls by a big margin. The campaign period this time was of 76 days, compared to the 68 days in the polls held five years ago.

When the EC announced the polls, Modi was on a political tour of southern India, covering all five states in the three days between March 15 and March 17. The BJP is eying to boost its fortunes in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh -- three states where it won no seat in 2019 -- and looking to maintain its strength in Karnataka and increase its tally in Telangana.

The extent of his barnstorming campaign's success will only be known on June 4, when the poll results are scheduled to be declared.

At 73, Modi was not only ahead of any other leader in terms of the sheer number of rallies and distance he covered, but continued to be the biggest vote magnet for his party whose comments, panned by critics and lapped up by the BJP's ardent supporters, set the narratives of the election.

The prime minister also gave a total of 80 media interviews, averaging more than one daily since the polls began.

Modi will be in Kanyakumari from Thursday evening to June 1 for meditation, engaging in spiritual pursuit at the site associated with Swami Vivekananda. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When You Look Like Narendra Modi...
When You Look Like Narendra Modi...
Why Was I Prevented From Taking On Modi?
Why Was I Prevented From Taking On Modi?
'Mr Modi Is Rattled'
'Mr Modi Is Rattled'
Porsche juvenile's blood samples swapped with woman's
Porsche juvenile's blood samples swapped with woman's
Ponting picks Bumrah, Head to dominate T20 World Cup
Ponting picks Bumrah, Head to dominate T20 World Cup
RBI's balance sheet is 2.5X Pakistan's GDP
RBI's balance sheet is 2.5X Pakistan's GDP
What's Dada Suggesting In This Post?
What's Dada Suggesting In This Post?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Modi to embark on meditation at Kanyakumari today

Modi to embark on meditation at Kanyakumari today

'Modi Is Totally Ignorant About Gandhi'

'Modi Is Totally Ignorant About Gandhi'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances