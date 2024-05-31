'Congress Won't Even Get 50 Seats'

'The voice coming out of every home is Modi, Modi, Modi...

'He is in people's hearts. Who can stop us from 400 paar?'

All Photographs and Videos: Rajesh Karkera for Rediff.com IMAGE: Ram Kripal Yadav, the Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha candidate from Patliputra, listens to the concerns of the people.

It is a six-time MP's home, but has no sheen of luxury or grandeur. A top load washing machine is carelessly shoved in a corner, a dining table is covered with food and sundry items, a cloth covered sofa set is placed outside the bedroom door -- all these items find place in disorderly order on the first floor asbestos sheet covered terrace that serves as the living room of Ram Kripal Singh Yadav's home near Patna station.

IMAGE: Mrs Kiran Yadav.

Mrs Kiran Yadav, his wife, comes out of the bedroom that leads to the terrace and greets us with a warm Namaste. The couple's wedding photograph hangs above the door.

"This is the home I came to as a bride and this is where we have lived throughout his career in politics. I go to Delhi and stay in his MP residence when Parliament is in session, but very occasionally." she says offering cut apples, namkeen, cold drinks and peda from a halwai down the road.

IMAGE: Kiran Yadav by the small mandir in the house.

A relative who works on Mumbai's Dalal Street has come to help with the campaign. He has taken time off at every election to assist, he says.

A few minutes earlier, Ramkripal Yadav had asked us to visit his home to know first-hand about his simple lifestyle and modest assets.

"I live in the same house where my brother also has a share. In 40 years, the sum total of my assets is Rs 4.5 crores.

IMAGE: Ram Kripal solving people's issues.

"I can thump my chest and proudly say I am spotless."

"On the other hand, there are those who started from huts and now live in palaces. Where did all that come from?"

IMAGE: Ram Kripal Yadav lends a keen ear to the problems of the people.

"My niece who is contesting against me -- where did she get all the property from?" he says referring to Lalu Yadav's daughter and Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Misa Bharti contesting from Patliputra opposite him.

Ramkripal Yadav has defeated Misa in the last two Lok Sabha elections. A close associate of Lalu, he left the party in 2014 when he was denied a ticket in Misa's favour.

IMAGE: The narrow lane leading to Ram Kripal Yadav's home.

Attacking the RJD on corruption and dynastic politics, he says he, a son of a milkman, was made a Union minister by the Narendra Modi government and vehemently denies that the BJP will change the Constitution.

