News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Phase II: Touch And Go Seats

Phase II: Touch And Go Seats

By REDIFF NEWS
April 25, 2024 23:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader Narendra Modi D holds a roadshow with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in support of the BJP candidate in Bhopal, April 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Polling for the second phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will take place on Friday, April 26, 2024, with 88 seats going to the polls.

Phase II: Touch And Go Seats

According to data available from the Election Commission of India, 7 seats in the second phase had a victory margin of less than 2 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Of this, the Chamarajanagar seat in Karnataka was won by Venkataiah Srinivas Prasad belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party defeating Congress candidate Rangaswamy Dhruvanarayana by a margin of mere 0.14 per cent votes.

The Palakkad seat in Kerala was won by Congress candidate Vellalath Kochukrishnan Nair Sreekandan defeating M B Rajesh of the Communist Party of India-Marxist by a margin of 1.13 per cent votes.

Election Commission data shows 15.88 crore (158.8 million) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the second phase on Friday.

Of this, 8.08 crore (80.8 million) voters are male voters while 7.80 crore (78 million) voters are female voters and the third gender number stands at 5,929.

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded the maximum number of 74 candidates in the second phase followed by the Congress (73) and the BJP (70).

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
The MUST SEE SHASHI THAROOR Interview!
The MUST SEE SHASHI THAROOR Interview!
'People Will Ensure BJP Pays For Murder'
'People Will Ensure BJP Pays For Murder'
High Drama As Campaign Ends!
High Drama As Campaign Ends!
CM in jail: Delhi L-G postpones mayoral polls
CM in jail: Delhi L-G postpones mayoral polls
SC verdict on VVPAT verification of votes on Friday
SC verdict on VVPAT verification of votes on Friday
Save Constitution that BJP-RSS want to destroy: Rahul
Save Constitution that BJP-RSS want to destroy: Rahul
Border situation 'stable': China on Modi's remarks
Border situation 'stable': China on Modi's remarks
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

How Many Crorepatis In Phase II?

How Many Crorepatis In Phase II?

Second Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

Second Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances