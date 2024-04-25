IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader Narendra Modi D holds a roadshow with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in support of the BJP candidate in Bhopal, April 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polling for the second phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will take place on Friday, April 26, 2024, with 88 seats going to the polls.

Phase II: Touch And Go Seats

According to data available from the Election Commission of India, 7 seats in the second phase had a victory margin of less than 2 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Of this, the Chamarajanagar seat in Karnataka was won by Venkataiah Srinivas Prasad belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party defeating Congress candidate Rangaswamy Dhruvanarayana by a margin of mere 0.14 per cent votes.

The Palakkad seat in Kerala was won by Congress candidate Vellalath Kochukrishnan Nair Sreekandan defeating M B Rajesh of the Communist Party of India-Marxist by a margin of 1.13 per cent votes.

Election Commission data shows 15.88 crore (158.8 million) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the second phase on Friday.

Of this, 8.08 crore (80.8 million) voters are male voters while 7.80 crore (78 million) voters are female voters and the third gender number stands at 5,929.

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded the maximum number of 74 candidates in the second phase followed by the Congress (73) and the BJP (70).

