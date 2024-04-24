News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Second Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

Second Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

By REDIFF NEWS
April 24, 2024 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Smriti Z Irani, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Amethi, interacts with an elderly voter in Amethi, April 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 87 seats will take place on Friday, April 26, 2024, covering 13 states and Union Territories.

 

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, when it comes to educational background of the candidates in the second phase, the maximum (210) number of candidates are postgraduates.

8 candidates are illiterates.

295 candidates belong to the 41 to 50 age group, while only two candidates are in the 81 to 90 age group.

Of the 1,192 candidates analysed from a total of 1,198 nominees, 91.53 per cent or 1,091 candidates are male candidates.

8.39 per cent or 100 candidates are women contesting in the second phase.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
How Many Crorepatis In Phase II?
How Many Crorepatis In Phase II?
'BJP murdered democracy in Surat'
'BJP murdered democracy in Surat'
The Ex-Cop Who's Taking On Sambit Patra
The Ex-Cop Who's Taking On Sambit Patra
Impact player rule: 'Entertaining cricket but...'
Impact player rule: 'Entertaining cricket but...'
Kareena Goes To Tanzania!
Kareena Goes To Tanzania!
Adani stocks now have prominent investor base
Adani stocks now have prominent investor base
'Trying to find batting combination that does well'
'Trying to find batting combination that does well'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Why Election 2024 Is So Subdued...

Why Election 2024 Is So Subdued...

Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?

Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances