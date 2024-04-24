Second Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

IMAGE: Smriti Z Irani, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Amethi, interacts with an elderly voter in Amethi, April 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 87 seats will take place on Friday, April 26, 2024, covering 13 states and Union Territories.

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, when it comes to educational background of the candidates in the second phase, the maximum (210) number of candidates are postgraduates.

8 candidates are illiterates.

295 candidates belong to the 41 to 50 age group, while only two candidates are in the 81 to 90 age group.

Of the 1,192 candidates analysed from a total of 1,198 nominees, 91.53 per cent or 1,091 candidates are male candidates.

8.39 per cent or 100 candidates are women contesting in the second phase.

