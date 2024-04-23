News
How Many Crorepatis In Phase II?

How Many Crorepatis In Phase II?

By REDIFF NEWS
April 23, 2024 09:54 IST
IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav at an election rally in Amroha, April 20, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polling for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held on Friday, April 26, 2024.

87 seats of the remaining 441 seats will go to the polls across 13 states and Union Territories.

 

Candidates' Financial Background

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 1,192 candidates analysed from the total 1,198 candidates in the fray, 390 are crorepatis.

Of these crorepatis, 64 are Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, followed by 62 on the Congress ticket.

Candidates with Criminal Records

When it comes to criminal candidates, 250 candidates have declared criminal cases against them in the second round of elections.

167 candidates have declared serious criminal cases registered against them.

The maximum number of criminal candidates in the second phase belong to the Congress (35) followed by the BJP (31).

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Will Rajeev Chandrasekhar Upset Tharoor?
Why Election 2024 Is So Subdued...
'Don't Know What Problem Laluji Has...'
Who Is This Pretty Woman?
'That door is now closed'
Investors In India Needs Red Carpet, Not...
GenAI New Fuel For Cyber Threats
'Rahul Seems A Combination Of Nehru, Gandhi, Ambedkar'

'Rahul Seems A Combination Of Nehru, Gandhi, Ambedkar'

Bijnor's Special Place In Maya's Heart

Bijnor's Special Place In Maya's Heart

