How Many Crorepatis In Phase II?

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav at an election rally in Amroha, April 20, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polling for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held on Friday, April 26, 2024.

87 seats of the remaining 441 seats will go to the polls across 13 states and Union Territories.

Candidates' Financial Background

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 1,192 candidates analysed from the total 1,198 candidates in the fray, 390 are crorepatis.

Of these crorepatis, 64 are Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, followed by 62 on the Congress ticket.

Candidates with Criminal Records

When it comes to criminal candidates, 250 candidates have declared criminal cases against them in the second round of elections.

167 candidates have declared serious criminal cases registered against them.

The maximum number of criminal candidates in the second phase belong to the Congress (35) followed by the BJP (31).

