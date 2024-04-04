News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » This Karnataka village set to boycott LS polls, here is why

This Karnataka village set to boycott LS polls, here is why

Source: PTI
April 04, 2024 01:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Residents of a village in Kapu assembly segment of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency have decided to boycott the upcoming election, in protest against the poor civic amenities there.

IMAGE: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar addressing a public meeting ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, at Mudigere, in Chikkamagaluru, May 5, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

The villagers were aggrieved that Kattingeri grapples with a dearth of essential amenities such as roads, bridges, and functional public transport connectivity.

They lamented the lack of progress despite previous engagements with authorities, including a visit by the deputy commissioners in the past, which failed to yield tangible solutions.

Former President of Belle Gram Panchayat Shivaji S Suvarna highlighted the significant voter base in Kattingeri, estimating around a thousand eligible voters with substantial participation in past elections.

However, the absence of basic infrastructure remains a glaring issue, particularly the absence of roads and bridges, impeding access to vital services for the past six years, he said.

Former Taluk Panchayat President Devdas Hebbar underscored the unwavering resolve of the villagers, noting previous instances where boycotts were rescinded due to assurances from elected representatives.
However, this time, the villagers have stood firm against external pressures and enticements, and have committed to the decisions made at the meeting.

Ranjani Hegde, former President of Belle Gram Panchayat, informed PTI of the non-negotiable stance of the villagers that they would vote in the elections only if roadworks are completed and bus services to Kattingeri are resumed.

Expressing disillusionment with the local MLAs and MPs due to their apparent disregard for the village, Hegde said efforts were being made to garner attention to their problems, especially through correspondence with the District Election Officer and the State Election Commission about the boycott.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
No more election boycott, announces Farooq in Kashmir
No more election boycott, announces Farooq in Kashmir
Congress to boycott local body elections in J-K
Congress to boycott local body elections in J-K
The name of the game is poll boycott
The name of the game is poll boycott
Former Bihar Dy CM has cancer, will skip LS polls
Former Bihar Dy CM has cancer, will skip LS polls
Earthquake kills 9 in Taiwan, sparks tsunami fears
Earthquake kills 9 in Taiwan, sparks tsunami fears
Cong axes Nirupam over remarks against Uddhav Sena
Cong axes Nirupam over remarks against Uddhav Sena
Two hurt in blast while making crude bomb in Kerala
Two hurt in blast while making crude bomb in Kerala
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

3 villages did not vote in Gujarat polls. This is why

3 villages did not vote in Gujarat polls. This is why

Amethi villagers threaten to boycott polls over roads

Amethi villagers threaten to boycott polls over roads

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances