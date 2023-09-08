News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » G20 Summit will chart new path in...: Modi

G20 Summit will chart new path in...: Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 08, 2023 18:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day before the G20 Summit begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that it will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, he said on X that it is important to emulate his mission of serving the underprivileged, the very last person in the queue, as he underlined India's great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress.

"We seek to accelerate progress of SDGs, Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future and strengthen Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century. We attach immense priority to futuristic sectors such as technological transformation and digital public infrastructure. We will also collectively work to further gender equality, women empowerment and ensure world peace," he said.

Rooted in our cultural ethos, India's G20 presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', deeply resonates with our world view that the whole world is one family, he said.

 

"India's G20 presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. We actively voiced the developmental concerns of the Global South," he added.

Noting that it is the first-ever G20 summit being hosted by India, he said India is delighted to host the 18th summit on the weekend at the iconic Bharat Mandapam.

"It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development," he said.

Modi said he will be chairing sessions on 'One Earth', 'One Family' and 'One Future', covering a range of issues of prime concern to the world community. These include furthering strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth, he added.

The prime minister noted that he will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and heads of delegations to further deepen bonds of friendship and cooperation.

"I am confident that our guests will enjoy the warmth of the Indian hospitality," he said, adding that President Droupadi Murmu will be hosting a dinner on Saturday.

"On the 10th (September), the leaders will pay homage to Gandhi Ji at Rajghat. At the Closing Ceremony, on the same day, G20 Leaders will share their collective vision for a sustainable and equitable 'One Future', together like 'One Family', for a healthier 'One Earth'," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India's G20 Presidency Is Largest Ever
India's G20 Presidency Is Largest Ever
G20 Summit: Time For India To Raise Stature
G20 Summit: Time For India To Raise Stature
G20 Presidency: Time To Taper Expectations
G20 Presidency: Time To Taper Expectations
What's cooking at President's dinner for G20 leaders
What's cooking at President's dinner for G20 leaders
SP beats BJP in UP's Ghosi, makes it 4-3 for INDIA
SP beats BJP in UP's Ghosi, makes it 4-3 for INDIA
Champ Biles guarded about return to big stage
Champ Biles guarded about return to big stage
Don't mix religion, politics: Kharge on Sanatan row
Don't mix religion, politics: Kharge on Sanatan row
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Guess How Many G20 Meetings PM Will Have

Guess How Many G20 Meetings PM Will Have

Hopeful of consensus: India on G20 summit declaration

Hopeful of consensus: India on G20 summit declaration

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances