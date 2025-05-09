HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India thwarts Pak drone attacks again in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sectors

India thwarts Pak drone attacks again in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sectors

May 09, 2025 22:32 IST

Pakistani drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sector on Friday, according to defence sources.

IMAGE: A family sits in an open restaurant just before a Pakistani drone attack in Jammu, May 8, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Red streaks could be seen and explosions were heard in Samba sector of Jammu as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout.

 

Meanwhile, a precautionary blackout has been enforfced in the multiple areas amid the esclating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Complete blackout has been enforced, Akhnoor and Udhampur region of Jammu and Kashmir; Ambala and Panchkula area of Haryana.

The blackout are also enforced in Firozpur of Punjab and Jaisalmer of Rajasthan.

Pakistan has violated the ceasfire for yet another day. On Thursday Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during the press briefing, "On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations."

She added, "The Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones..."

Pakistan's attempted retaliation came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, where the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

