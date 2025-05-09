India-Pak tensions: Govt extends closure of 28 airports till May 15

After Pakistan attempted to attack multiple cities in Northern India using drones, the ministry of civil aviation on Friday extended the closure of 28 airports across the country until 15 May morning from 10 May.

IMAGE: A view of the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh. Photograph: ANI Photo

A senior government official confirmed that after a meeting with other stakeholders, the decision has been taken and airlines and airport authorities have been informed about it.

In their statement, Indigo Airlines mentioned that in accordance with the latest directives from the relevant authorities, all flights to and from the following destinations will remain cancelled until 5.29 am on May 15 due to temporary airport closures.

Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Rajkot, Jodhpur, and Kishangarh airports will be closed until May 15.

These precautionary measures have been instituted with your safety and security as our highest priority. We remain fully committed to providing unwavering support while navigating this situation together, reads the statement.

Air India also issued a travel advisory for the passengers.

In a social media post on X, they wrote, "Following a notification from aviation authorities on continued closure of multiple airports in India, Air India flights to and from the following stations - Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar and Rajkot - are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 15 May, pending further updates. Customers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations."

Meanwhile, in a major escalation along India's western front, the Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during the press briefing, "On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations."

She added, "The Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones..."

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu using Hamas-style missiles to target multiple areas on Thursday, defence sources had told ANI.

The sources said the attack resembled a Hamas-style operation in Israel, where multiple cheap rockets were used to target cities.

Pakistan's attempted retaliation came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, where the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI.

The Indian Armed Forces also successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts at a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8, and an Air Defence system at Lahore was neutralised.