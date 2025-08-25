HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India Tests Sky Shield

By REDIFF NEWS
August 25, 2025 15:45 IST

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

 

India's Sky Shield

IMAGE: DRDO successfully conducts the maiden flight tests of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System off the Odisha coast. Photograph: @rajnathsingh X/ANI Photo

 

Hostel Turns Poolside

IMAGE: A resident at the flooded IIIM Hostel in Jammu after heavy rains. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Fireball Erupts Over Sanaa

IMAGE: A fire ball rises from the site of an Israeli air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

 

Riding the Ox

IMAGE: Farmer Peter Ginter rides ox Manni during a traditional ox race in the southern Bavarian village of Haunshofen, Germany. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

 

Jets Paint Beijing Sky

IMAGE: J-10 fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force's Bayi aerobatic team release coloured smoke during a flypast rehearsal ahead of the military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2 in Beijing. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

Skies Alive Over Forbidden City

IMAGE: Military helicopters fly over the rooftops of the Forbidden City in Beijing during a flypast rehearsal. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

Corgis Dash in Vilnius

IMAGE: Corgi dogs run during the Corgi Race in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photograph: Ints Kalnins/Reuters

 

Trump, Hands off Brazil

IMAGE: Brazilians protest with banners 'Trump keep your hands off Brazil!' against US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Brazilian products at the Christ The Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: Tita Barros/Reuters

 

Ranil Faces Justice

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's former president Ranil Wickremesinghe is escorted by prison and police officials as he leaves the magistrate's court in Colombo. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Who Eats The Most Garlic? These 7 Countries! India?
10 Most Popular Names For Girls In India
Victory For Pooches
Caring for Kadiki
Is This How First Humans Looked?

