India Tests Sky Shield

India's Sky Shield
IMAGE: DRDO successfully conducts the maiden flight tests of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System off the Odisha coast. Photograph: @rajnathsingh X/ANI Photo
Hostel Turns Poolside
IMAGE: A resident at the flooded IIIM Hostel in Jammu after heavy rains. Photograph: ANI Photo
Fireball Erupts Over Sanaa
IMAGE: A fire ball rises from the site of an Israeli air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters
Riding the Ox
IMAGE: Farmer Peter Ginter rides ox Manni during a traditional ox race in the southern Bavarian village of Haunshofen, Germany. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters
Jets Paint Beijing Sky
IMAGE: J-10 fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force's Bayi aerobatic team release coloured smoke during a flypast rehearsal ahead of the military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2 in Beijing. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
Skies Alive Over Forbidden City
IMAGE: Military helicopters fly over the rooftops of the Forbidden City in Beijing during a flypast rehearsal. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
Corgis Dash in Vilnius
IMAGE: Corgi dogs run during the Corgi Race in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photograph: Ints Kalnins/Reuters
Trump, Hands off Brazil
IMAGE: Brazilians protest with banners 'Trump keep your hands off Brazil!' against US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Brazilian products at the Christ The Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: Tita Barros/Reuters
Ranil Faces Justice
IMAGE: Sri Lanka's former president Ranil Wickremesinghe is escorted by prison and police officials as he leaves the magistrate's court in Colombo. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff