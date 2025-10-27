HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'India shown in bad light': SC slams states on stray dogs

'India shown in bad light': SC slams states on stray dogs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 27, 2025 12:09 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, other than West Bengal and Telangana, to appear before it on November 3 to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed in the stray dogs case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria noted that only the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and states of West Bengal and Telangana have filed their compliance affidavits in pursuance to the apex court's August 22 order.

The bench slammed the other states and UTs for not filing the compliance affidavits, saying its August 22 contained everything.

"Yet no reply (has come) from state governments. Your country is being portrayed in a bad light internationally!" a furious top court said, "Two months granted... yet no response!"

 

The bench was hearing a suo motu case relating to stray dogs.

The apex court had on August 22 expanded the scope of the stray dogs case beyond the confines of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and directed that all states and Union Territories be made parties in the matter.

In its August 22 order, the top court had modified its earlier direction prohibiting the release of vaccinated stray dogs from pounds in Delhi-NCR, calling it "too harsh" and ordered the canines to be released post sterilisation and de-worming.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Stray Dogs In Ghettos Is A Health Nightmare'
'Stray Dogs In Ghettos Is A Health Nightmare'
When my dog bit me...
When my dog bit me...
'This will only increase panic between people and dogs'
'This will only increase panic between people and dogs'
SEE: Minor girl bitten, dragged by stray dogs in MP
SEE: Minor girl bitten, dragged by stray dogs in MP
UP boy hides dog bite, dies of rabies after a month
UP boy hides dog bite, dies of rabies after a month

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Best-Selling Cars In India In September 2025

webstory image 2

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

webstory image 3

Where Did Sundar Pichai Go To School?

VIDEOS

10-Foot-Long Burmese Python Rescued From West Bengal's Jalpaiguri3:06

10-Foot-Long Burmese Python Rescued From West Bengal's...

Last rites of veteran actor Satish Shah performed at Pawan Hans4:23

Last rites of veteran actor Satish Shah performed at...

'Happy Chhath Puja': Actress Akshara Singh extends greetings4:30

'Happy Chhath Puja': Actress Akshara Singh extends greetings

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO