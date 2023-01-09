News
India reports 170 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 09, 2023 11:38 IST
India saw a single-day rise of 170 coronavirus infections on Monday, while the active cases declined by 52 to reach 2,371.

IMAGE: People wear face mask, at Khan Market in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

According to the Union health ministry data updated at 8 am Monday, the total number of cases is now 4.46 crore (4,46,80,094).

The death toll stands at 5,30,721 with one more fatality reported from Madhya Pradesh, the data stated.

 

The active cases now constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 52 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,47,002, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.11 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.14 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
COVID-19 Isn't Slowing Down In China
Mask Up, Covid Is Not Over Yet
Markets rally after 3 days; Sensex zoomed 847 points
BCCI bosses deliberate as Star India asks for discount
Rohit, Kohli back as India eye winning start in ODIs
Conversion a serious issue, shouldn't politicise: SC
