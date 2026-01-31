HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India rejects reference to PM Modi in Epstein files

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 31, 2026 21:54 IST

India on Saturday strongly rejected a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein, describing it as 'little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal' that deserves to be dismissed with the 'utmost contempt'. 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India strongly rejects any reference to PM Modi in the Jeffrey Epstein files.
  • The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson called the references 'trashy ruminations'.
  • The email in question references PM Modi's official visit to Israel in July 2017.
  • The US Justice Department released the files as part of an American law.

The latest files relating to the convicted sex trafficker were released by US authorities.

"We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the prime minister and his visit to Israel," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

"Beyond the fact of the prime minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt," he said.

The email is among investigative files released by the US Justice Department on Friday.

The department released 3.5 million pages and 2,000 videos in line with an American law that was passed by the US Congress. 

 

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
