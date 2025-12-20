What Epstein files say about Ayurveda, massage practices

The newly released Epstein files have references to what they described as "massage techniques" and Ayurveda from India.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy National Ayush Mission Kerala

The US Justice Department on Friday released thousands of files related to convicted sex offender, late Jeffrey Epstein, after US President Donald Trump signed a bill last month mandating their release within 30 days.

The issue is politically sensitive in nature, with a massive campaign by the Democrats calling for the release of the files related to the wealthy financier known for his connections to some of the world's most influential people.

Trump was friends with Epstein for years before the two had a falling out, and this connection has been a matter of great political controversy.

Among the exhibits in the Epstein files that the Justice Department has released, one mentions the use of massages and Ayurveda for detoxification.

Many practitioners in the West are now offering massage and other treatments based upon this 5,000-year-old system of natural healing from India, it says.

It also has articles titled The Art of Giving Massage, which mentions the use of sesame oil for detoxification.

The files included only a small number of photos of Trump, and the Justice Department acknowledged that its documents disclosure was incomplete.

It featured a series of photos of former US president Bill Clinton as well as a picture of Epstein with the late pop star Michael Jackson.

Neither Trump nor Clinton has ever been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial in 2019 on charges that said he sexually abused and trafficked dozens of underage girls.