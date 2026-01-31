Mira Nair named in an email in newly-released Epstein files

Indian filmmaker Mira Nair had attended an 'after party' for a film at the townhouse of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the latest Epstein files released by the United States Justice Department.

IMAGE: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair, his father, Mahmood Mamdani, and his wife, Rama Duwaji, listen as he speaks during his inauguration ceremony in New York City, on January 1, 2026. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Key Points Mira Nair attended an 'after party' at Ghislaine Maxwell's townhouse, claims an email mentioned in the Epstein Files.

The party was also attended by Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos, according to the email.

The email appears to reference the 2009 film Amelia, directed by Nair.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act led to the release of over three million additional pages related to the case.

Nair, the mother of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, is mentioned in one of the emails as part of additional files of investigation related to millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein put out in public domain by the Department of Justice on Friday.

'Just left Ghislaine's townhouse... after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there... Jean Pigozzi, director Mira Nair...etc. Film received tepid reaction although women like it much more... Hillary Swank and Gere at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportwear department... very weird.

'Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month... Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow.... more to come. xoxo Peg,' an email dated October 21, 2009 at 5:37:02 am by American publicist Peggy Siegal to an address 'jeevacation@gmail.com' said.

While the email does not mention the film's name, it appears to be the 2009 film Amelia, directed by Nair and based on the life of legendary American pilot Amelia Earhart, who disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 during an attempt to circumnavigate the world. It starred Hillary Swank and Richard Gere.

PTI sent a message to Nair for a comment but has not received a response yet.

On Friday, the Department of Justice published over three million additional pages of the Epstein Files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on November 19, 2025.

More than 2,000 videos and 1,80,000 images are included in the additional publication. Combined with prior releases, this makes the total production nearly 3.5 million pages released, the department said.

The newly released files were collected from five primary sources, including the Florida and New York cases against Epstein, the New York case against Maxwell, the New York cases investigating Epstein's death, the Florida case investigating a former butler of Epstein, multiple FBI investigations, and the Office of Inspector General investigation into Epstein's death.