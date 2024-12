India regrets breach of Bangladesh mission in Tripura

India on Monday described as 'deeply regrettable' an incident of breach of the premises of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala by a group of people protesting against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in the neighbouring country.

IMAGE: Security beefed up after protesters broke out police barricades during a protest against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, at the Assistant High Commission in Agartala on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances and that the government is beefing up security at the Bangladeshi missions in India following the incident.

The MEA's comments came hours after thousands of people took out a massive rally near the Bangladeshi mission in the capital city of Tripura protesting the arrest of Das in Bangladesh as well as attacks on the Hindu community in that country.

"The incident earlier today of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable," the MEA said.

It is learnt that over 50 protesters reportedly entered the premises of the Bangladeshi mission in Agartala, triggering concerns among the officials at the complex.

It is understood that the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi is lodging a protest over the 'breach' at its mission in Agartala.

In its statement, the MEA said the government is taking action to step up security for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and other missions of the country in India.

'Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances,' it said.

'The government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their deputy/assistant high commissions in the country,' it said.

India had on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the 'surge' of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus.

New Delhi also hoped that the case relating to Das, arrested on a charge of sedition, will be dealt with in a just, fair and transparent manner.

Das was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday last in connection with a sedition case.

"Our position on the matter is very clear -- the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing on Friday.

"We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities," he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's interim government protested the 'violent demonstration' at its Assistant High Commission in Agartala and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

In a statement, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry alleged that the Agartala protesters were allowed to enter the premises following which they vandalised the flag pole and desecrated the national flag of Bangladesh.

'The accounts received conclusively attest that the protesters were allowed to aggress into the premises by breaking down the main gate of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in a pre-planned manner,' the statement said.

In the process, it said, the protesters vandalised the flag pole, desecrated the national flag of Bangladesh and also damaged properties inside the Assistant High Commission in the presence of the members of the local law enforcement agencies.

'Regrettably, the local police persons present in charge of protecting the premises were found not to be active in containing the situation from the beginning,' it said, adding that the situation has raised concerns among the officials at the complex.

'This particular act in Agartala stands in violation of the inviolability of diplomatic missions, as the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961, asks for,' the statement said.

Dhaka called upon the Indian government to take immediate steps to address this incident, saying it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the diplomatic missions.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus came to power following the stepping down of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.