Home  » News » Bangladesh must protect all minorities, says India

Bangladesh must protect all minorities, says India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 29, 2024 17:32 IST
India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladeshi government the threats and "targeted attacks" on Hindus and other minorities.

IMAGE: Hindu activists try to break a police barricade as they participate in a protest demanding the release of the Bangladeshi jailed Hindu monk leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, in Kolkata, November 28, 2024.Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

"Our position on the matter is clear -- the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," he said.

"We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration," he said.

 

"We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities," he added.

On the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladeshi authorities, Jaiswal said India has noted that the legal process in the case is underway.

"As far as cases against individuals are concerned, we have noted that legal processes are underway," he said.

"We expect that these processes will deal with the case in a just, fair and transparent manner, ensuring full respect for the legal rights of all concerned," he added.

