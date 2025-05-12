HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India-Pakistan DGMO-level talks deferred

India-Pakistan DGMO-level talks deferred

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 12, 2025 15:12 IST

x

A scheduled conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan will take place on Monday evening, official sources said.

IMAGE: Air Marshal AK Bharti, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda during the press conference on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled at 12 noon. The reason for deferring the talks by few hours is not immediately known.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on early May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

 

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'.

India and Pakistan on Saturday last announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Rubio's Call To Munir Was Critical'
'Rubio's Call To Munir Was Critical'
How China Supported Pakistan's Attacks
How China Supported Pakistan's Attacks
Was Simla Agreement violated, Cong asks Modi govt
Was Simla Agreement violated, Cong asks Modi govt
Operation Sindoor: 'Don't Mess With India'
Operation Sindoor: 'Don't Mess With India'
'India definitely downed a few Pakistani planes'
'India definitely downed a few Pakistani planes'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

Kakdi Ki Sabji: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

VIDEOS

Vice Admiral AN Pramod issues stern naval warning to Pakistan2:10

Vice Admiral AN Pramod issues stern naval warning to...

Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra snapped in style post a glam dinner in Bandra!1:03

Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra snapped in style post...

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani spotted enjoying dinner date in Mumbai1:07

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani spotted enjoying dinner...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD