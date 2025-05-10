HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India, Pak worked out an understanding: Jaishankar on ceasefire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 10, 2025 19:02 IST

India and Pakistan on Saturday worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar . Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/X

The announcement came days after India carried out Operation Sindoor striking nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

Since the operation, Pakistan has attempted to target various Indian military installations but India also hit back.

 

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

"India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said.

