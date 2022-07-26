News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Illegal': India opposes Pak, China over CPEC invite to 3rd countries

'Illegal': India opposes Pak, China over CPEC invite to 3rd countries

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 26, 2022 13:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Tuesday slammed China and Pakistan for their efforts to encourage third countries to join projects relating to their multi-billion dollar connectivity corridor that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

IMAGE: Leaders attend the Belt and Road Forum pose for a photograph at the Yanqi Lake venue on the outskirts of Beijing, May 15, 2017. Photograph: Ng Han Guan/Reuters

In a sharp reaction, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such activities under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are "inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable", and will be treated accordingly by India.

New Delhi has consistently been critical of projects in the so-called CPEC projects which are in India's territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan."

At a meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination on Friday, Pakistan and China decided to welcome interested third countries to join the flagship CPEC initiative.

 

"We have seen reports on encouraging proposed participation of third countries in so-called CPEC projects. Any such actions by any party directly infringe on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Bagchi said.

"India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan," he said.

"Such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable, and will be treated accordingly by India," he added.

The CPEC was launched in 2013 to improve Pakistan's road, rail and energy transportation infrastructure besides connecting its deep-sea port of Gwadar with China's Xinjiang province.

The CPEC is part of China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

India has been severely critical of the BRI as CPEC is part of the initiative.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Protests in PoK over secret land deals with China
Protests in PoK over secret land deals with China
'PLA is into 'salami slicing' of Indian territory'
'PLA is into 'salami slicing' of Indian territory'
China's Belt and Road Initiative: What are India's options?
China's Belt and Road Initiative: What are India's options?
'Big Brother' listening to politicians' phones: Alva
'Big Brother' listening to politicians' phones: Alva
SEE: T20 Players Touch Down In Windies
SEE: T20 Players Touch Down In Windies
Christmas Comes EARLY For Katrina!
Christmas Comes EARLY For Katrina!
Neeraj to miss Commonwealth Games due to groin strain
Neeraj to miss Commonwealth Games due to groin strain
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

CPEC: How Pakistan's losing out to China

CPEC: How Pakistan's losing out to China

Indian envoy's mike goes off while criticising BRI

Indian envoy's mike goes off while criticising BRI

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances