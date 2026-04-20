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India not 'Vishwaguru' anymore: BJP veteran M M Joshi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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April 20, 2026 15:42 IST

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BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi emphasises the importance of promoting Sanskrit to help India regain its status as a 'Vishwaguru' and advance in fields like quantum computing.

Murali Manohar Joshi

IMAGE: Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Murli Manohar Joshi argues India is not currently a 'vishwaguru' and should aspire to be one.
  • Joshi advocates for greater promotion of Sanskrit, highlighting its significance in modern scientific pursuits like quantum computing.
  • He suggests making Sanskrit India's official language, referencing past efforts by figures like B R Ambedkar.
  • Joshi believes promoting Sanskrit is crucial for India to regain its status as a 'vishwaguru'.

Batting for greater promotion of Sanskrit and its use even in quantum computing, BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi on Monday said India is not a 'vishwaguru' (global teacher) anymore and this term should not be used.

Promoting Sanskrit As An Official Language

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Joshi also made a strong pitch for making Sanskrit India's official language, saying many people, including B R Ambedkar, made efforts for it in the past, but the proposals were not cleared.

 

He was speaking to reporters at the inauguration of the central office of the Sanskrit Bharati, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

India's Role As A Global Teacher

Asked about his view on India's role in the promotion of Sanskrit at a time when India has become a 'vishwaguru' and is also emerging as an AI hub, the former Union minister said, "The notion that we are a 'vishwaguru'... I personally believe nowadays that we should refrain from using this term. We are not 'vishwaguru' at present. We should aspire to be 'vishwaguru."

"Indeed, we were 'vishwaguru' at one time. However, the reality today is that we are not," he said.

Sanskrit In Modern Science

From this point of view, Sanskrit is very significant today, Joshi said, batting for greater promotion of the ancient language and its use in modern scientific pursuits, including quantum computing.

The promotion of Sanskrit has been a long-debated topic in Indian politics, often intertwined with discussions about national identity and cultural heritage.

Making Sanskrit an official language would require significant legislative changes and widespread public support.

The debate also touches upon the allocation of resources for language promotion and education.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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