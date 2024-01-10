News
Rediff.com  » Business » India is going ahead as 'vishwa mitra': Modi at Gujarat Summit

India is going ahead as 'vishwa mitra': Modi at Gujarat Summit

Source: PTI
January 10, 2024 14:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world looks at India as an important pillar of stability, a trusted friend, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions and a powerhouse of talented youth.

He also said that in the rapidly changing world order, India is moving forward as 'vishwa mitra' (friend of the world).

 

Speaking at the inauguration of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which saw participation of state heads and top CEOs of private companies, Modi said all major rating agencies are of the opinion that India will be among the three largest economies of the world in the next few years.

"In the rapidly changing world order, India is going ahead as 'vishwa mitra'.

"India has given hope to the world that we can decide on common goals and achieve them," he said.

"Today, the world looks at India as an important pillar of stability, a friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people-centric development, a voice that believes in global good, a voice of global south, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions and a powerhouse of talented youth," the PM added.

"Recently, we celebrated 75 years of India's independence and in the next 25 years we will celebrate 100 years.

"These 25 years is 'amrit kaal' for India. We have set a goal of making India a developed country in the next 25 years," he said.

On the occasion, Modi credited UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was present at the event as the chief guest, for the "high growth of India-UAE relations".

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
