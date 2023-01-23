News
India logs 94 new Covid infections in 24 hours

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 23, 2023 13:19 IST
India saw a single-day rise of 94 new coronavirus infections, with the active cases declining to 1,934, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

The total tally of COVID cases on Monday stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,82,015).

The overall death toll stands at 5,30,735 with two deaths -- one death reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Uttar Pradesh -- in last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.08 per cent.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, with decrease of 26 cases in the last 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,41,49,346. The fatality rate was recorded to be 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.28 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and 50 lakh on September 16 the same year.

India crossed the grim milestone of three crore on June 23 last year, and four crore on January 25 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
