News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 6-month high of 3824 Covid cases, 5 deaths

India logs 6-month high of 3824 Covid cases, 5 deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 02, 2023 11:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Sunday recorded a single-day jump of 3,824 COVID-19 infections, the biggest in 184 days, while the number of active cases increased to 18,389, according to Union health ministry data.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 testing amid a spike in Coronavirus cases, in New Delhi, March 31, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

With the fresh infections, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 4.47 crore (4,47,22,605). The death toll climbed to 5,30,881 with five deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

One death each was reported from Delhi, Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours and one was reconciled by Kerala.

At 18,389, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.87 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.24 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,73,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Actual Covid cases in India 17 times more: Study
Actual Covid cases in India 17 times more: Study
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?
Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?
Kvitova upsets Rybakina to win first Miami Open crown
Kvitova upsets Rybakina to win first Miami Open crown
Situation in Bihar's Nalanda normal, Sec 144 clamped
Situation in Bihar's Nalanda normal, Sec 144 clamped
Former India all-rounder Durani passes away at 88
Former India all-rounder Durani passes away at 88
Wood credits Morkel, KL after five-for vs Delhi
Wood credits Morkel, KL after five-for vs Delhi
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Covid Lockdown: How India Fared

Covid Lockdown: How India Fared

Amid rise in Covid cases, Centre asks 6 states to...

Amid rise in Covid cases, Centre asks 6 states to...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances