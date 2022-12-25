News
India logs 227 new Covid cases, active count rises to 3,424

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 25, 2022 10:56 IST
India recorded 227 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,424, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

IMAGE: A worker cleans oxygen cylinders that are kept as precautionary measure against COVID-19 at a temporary ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in view of the coronavirus outbreak in some countries, in Ranchi, December 24, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The COVID case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,106) .

The death toll stands at 5,30,693 with two fatalities with one reconciled by Kerala and one death reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

An increase of 27 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,42,989, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.05 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It had crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
