News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hospital drills, oxygen plants: India gets ready to tackle Covid

Hospital drills, oxygen plants: India gets ready to tackle Covid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 23, 2022 12:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

States and Union territories will undertake a mock drill across all health facilities on Tuesday to ensure the operational readiness of the Covid-dedicated facilities, with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources, according to official sources.

Photograph: PTI Photo

An advisory in this regard will be issued by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a virtual meeting with the health ministers of the states and Union territories at 3 pm on Friday, the sources said.

The states have been asked to strengthen surveillance in accordance with the surveillance strategy already issued (health facility-based sentinel surveillance; pan-respiratory virus surveillance; community-based surveillance, sewage/wastewater surveillance).

 

They have also been asked to ensure the ramping up of the testing infrastructure, encourage precautionary dose uptake and ensure adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in view of the upcoming festive season and the New Year.

They have also been advised to ramp up whole genome sequencing and ensure that a large number of samples are sent for the same.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
Random Covid testing for foreign flyers from Dec 24
Random Covid testing for foreign flyers from Dec 24
Avoid public gatherings, international travel: IMA
Avoid public gatherings, international travel: IMA
Cirkus Review
Cirkus Review
Visualisation was key to Unadkat's maiden Test wicket
Visualisation was key to Unadkat's maiden Test wicket
India's economic growth 'extremely fragile': RBI
India's economic growth 'extremely fragile': RBI
Bigg Boss: Who Will Get Evicted This Week? PREDICT!
Bigg Boss: Who Will Get Evicted This Week? PREDICT!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

COVID-19 Surges In China

COVID-19 Surges In China

India approves nasal Covid vaccine amid global surge

India approves nasal Covid vaccine amid global surge

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances