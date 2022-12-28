News
India logs 188 Covid infections, active cases rise

India logs 188 Covid infections, active cases rise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 28, 2022 10:42 IST
India logged 188 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,468, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A man sells masks outside the Civil Hospital, in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand K/PTI Photo

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,647).

The death toll stands at 5,30,696, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent, the ministry said.

It said 1,34,995 tests for detection of Covid have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 47 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,43,483, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.07 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.

