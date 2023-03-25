News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 1,590 Covid cases, highest in 146 days

India logs 1,590 Covid cases, highest in 146 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 25, 2023 10:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,590 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 146 days, while the number of active cases of the infection climbed to 8,601, the health ministry said on Saturday.

IMAGE: A pedestrian is seen wearing a mask in Gurugram. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,824 with six more fatalities -- three reported from Maharashtra and one each recorded in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.33 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.23 per cent.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,47,02,257.

The active cases account for 0.02 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral infection has gone up to 4,41,62,832, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to beneficiaries across the country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Amid rise in Covid cases, Centre asks 6 states to...
Amid rise in Covid cases, Centre asks 6 states to...
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
India logs over 1K Covid cases after 4 mths, 3 die
India logs over 1K Covid cases after 4 mths, 3 die
'We've laughed, cried, danced'
'We've laughed, cried, danced'
SEE: 'Mahi Multiverse' At CSK Nets
SEE: 'Mahi Multiverse' At CSK Nets
Rahul's disqualification against Constitution: Pawar
Rahul's disqualification against Constitution: Pawar
PIX: The Big Upsets At Miami Open Tennis!
PIX: The Big Upsets At Miami Open Tennis!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

XBB.1.16 likely behind recent Covid spike: Dr Guleria

XBB.1.16 likely behind recent Covid spike: Dr Guleria

PM orders strict vigil as Covid, flu cases surge

PM orders strict vigil as Covid, flu cases surge

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances