India has always...: Maldives tourism body amid row

Amid the ongoing spat between the Maldives and India, the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) has strongly condemned derogatory remarks made by officials in the tourism-dependent country against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Terming India as one of the closest neighbours and allies of the Maldives, MATI noted that India has always been a first responder to various crises throughout the history of the island country.

"India is one of our closest neighbours and allies. India has always been a first responder to various crises throughout our history and we are immensely grateful to the close relationship that the government as well as the people of India have maintained with us," MAITI said in a statement.

It stressed that India has been a "consistent and significant contributor to the tourism industry of the Maldives."

It stated that India has "greatly assisted" Maldives recovery efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic after the borders were reopened.

In a press release, MATI stated, "Since then, India has continued to remain as one of the top markets for the Maldives."

"It is our sincere wish that the close relationship between our two nations endures for generations to come and as such, we refrain from actions or speech that may have any negative impact on our good relationship," it added.

A massive row was triggered after the Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to Modi's Lakshadweep visit.

According to the Maldives Tourism Ministry statistics, over 17 lakh tourists visited the island nation in 2023, out of which more than 2,09,198 visitors were Indians followed by Russians (2,09,146) and China (1,87,118).

The number of Indian visitors was more than 2.4 lakh in 2022 while over 2.11 lakh Indians flew to the Maldives in 2021. The Maldives was also one of the few countries open for international tourists during the pandemic and nearly 63,000 Indians visited that country during that period.

However, this travel hotspot for Indians is now facing a backlash over derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his visit to Lakshadweep last week.

Many netizens on social media claimed that they have cancelled their scheduled trips to the Maldives because of the row with the hashtag "Boycott Maldives" trending.

Joining the 'boycott campaign', EaseMyTrip, an online travel aggregator, said it has suspended all flight bookings to the island nation on its website "in solidarity" with India.

Meanwhile, the government of the Maldives suspended three of its deputy ministers on Sunday after they criticised Modi for his post on X following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of "derogatory remarks" made on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent the country's position.

Amid the row, many prominent personalities, such as cine stars Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, appealed to people on Sunday to explore "Indian islands" and coastal destinations.

Situated in the middle of the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is home to nearly 1,200 tiny coral islands that stretch along a length of 871 kilometers. From personalised spa treatments to adventure sports activities to world-class cuisine, the Maldives offers myriad experiences, making it a great choice for visitors.

The beautiful beaches and the island experience, coupled with affordable airfare that is even cheaper than the cost of travel to some Indian cities, have been a big draw for Indian tourists.