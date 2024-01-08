Amid row, EaseMyTrip cancels all bookings for Maldives

Amid the ongoing boycott Maldives campaign online, Indian travel agency firm EaseMyTrip has suspended all flight bookings to Maldives on its website.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ministry of Tourism, Republic of Maldives

Lending his support of the #ChaloLakshwadeep campaign, Nishant Pitti, co-founder and chief executive officer of EaseMyTrip took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings."

The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three deputy ministers for derogatory social media posts against Modi.

The three deputy ministers criticised Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

The disparaging remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives.

There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives in view of the row.

"Suddenly, there has been no inquiry on Maldives. There are sudden drops. Those who have made payments will not cancel them. We are expecting that people will not book trips to the Maldives," Rajiv Mehra, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said.

Another operator echoed a similar sentiment, stating that such statements by politicians prevent people from choosing a particular nation for a trip.

Maldives is a popular place among Indians as a tourist destination.

Indian tourists were the highest among visitors to the Maldives till December 2023, according to data from the country's tourism ministry.

The largest number of tourists who visited the Maldives were from India (2,09,198), followed by Russia (2,09,146) and China (1,87,118).

"Maldives is quite popular among Indians. But this incident will have an impact. We are also seeing an impact right now as well. We are expecting a downfall in people choosing the Maldives as a tourist destination," a Delhi-based tour operator said on the condition of anonymity.