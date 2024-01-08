Why Hardik Plans To Ditch Maldives...

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya enjoy the bearch in Chennai, May 30, 2021. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Dismayed by Maldivian ministerial comments about India, Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya on Sunday pledged to make Lakshadweep his next holiday destination.

'Extremely sad to see what's being said about India. With its gorgeous marine life, beautiful beaches, Lakshadweep is the perfect getaway spot and surely a must-visit for me for my next holiday #ExploreIncredibleIndia', Hardik tweeted.

'Having traveled worldwide since the age of 15, every new country reaffirms my confidence in Indian hotels and tourism,' Irfan Pathan tweeted. 'While respecting diverse cultures, it's disheartening to encounter negative remarks about the exceptional hospitality in my homeland.'