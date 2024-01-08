News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Hardik Plans To Ditch Maldives...

Why Hardik Plans To Ditch Maldives...

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 08, 2024 12:01 IST
IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya enjoy the bearch in Chennai, May 30, 2021. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram
 

Dismayed by Maldivian ministerial comments about India, Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya on Sunday pledged to make Lakshadweep his next holiday destination.

'Extremely sad to see what's being said about India. With its gorgeous marine life, beautiful beaches, Lakshadweep is the perfect getaway spot and surely a must-visit for me for my next holiday #ExploreIncredibleIndia', Hardik tweeted.

Joining the conversation, Sachin Tendulkar recalled his 50th birthday celebrations in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra:

Sachin Tendulkar

 

What badminton ace P V Sindhu tweeted:

PV Sindhu

 

What Virender Sehwag tweeted:

Virender Sehwag

'Having traveled worldwide since the age of 15, every new country reaffirms my confidence in Indian hotels and tourism,' Irfan Pathan tweeted. 'While respecting diverse cultures, it's disheartening to encounter negative remarks about the exceptional hospitality in my homeland.'

REDIFF CRICKET
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

