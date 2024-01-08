Dependent on India, govt should apologise: Maldivian MP

Maldivian Member of Parliament and former deputy speaker, Eva Abdulla, on Sunday said it was 'important' that the Maldivian government issue a formal apology to the Indian people for the derogatory remarks by a section of MPs' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Photograph: Eva Abdulla on Facebook

The Maldivian MP said it was also important for the government to distance itself from the comments made by the minister.

"It is absolutely critical that the Government of Maldives distanced itself from the comments by the minister. I know that the government has suspended the ministers, but I think it is important that the Government of Maldives issue a formal apology to the Indian people," she told ANI.

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster.

The Maldives former deputy speaker Abdulla said the remarks by the minister are "simply shameful, racist and intolerable."

She said the minister's words are in no way a reflection of the opinion of the people of Maldives and that the Maldivian people are very aware of how dependent "we have been on India, and that India has always been the first responder whenever we are in need.

"We've been dependent on India for economic relations, social relations, health, education, trade, tourism and the Maldives people are very grateful for this and very aware of this," she added.

Abdulla said she wants to apologise for the remarks and that "across the political spectrum, political parties and politicians, we've all condemned these derogatory remarks by the minister."

She also urged Indians to keep coming to the Maldives.

"We appreciate and value your presence here in the Maldives. We value the doctors you send, the teachers you send, the tourists you send. So please do keep coming back. I do hope that these remarks by the minister will be a one-off, and it won't be a reflection of either the Maldives people or even the government," she said.

The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three deputy ministers for derogatory social media posts against Modi.

The three deputy ministers criticised Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

The disparaging remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives.

There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives in view of the row.