News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India gets Nisar satellite jointly developed by Nasa and Isro

India gets Nisar satellite jointly developed by Nasa and Isro

Source: PTI
March 08, 2023 21:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The US Air Force on Wednesday handed over NISAR, an earth observation satellite jointly developed by NASA and ISRO, to the Indian space agency.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy, US Consulate General in Chennai/Twitter

A US Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying the NASA-ISRO synthetic aperture radar (NISAR) has landed in Bengaluru, the US consulate in Chennai said.

 

The satellite is an outcome of a collaboration between the American space agency NASA and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

”Touchdown in Bengaluru! @ISRO receives NISAR (@NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) on a @USAirforce C-17 from @NASAJPL in California, setting the stage for final integration of the Earth observation satellite, a true symbol of #USIndia civil space collaboration. #USIndiaTogether,” the US consulate general, Chennai tweeted.

NISAR will be used by ISRO for a variety of purposes including agricultural mapping, and landslide-prone areas.

The satellite is expected to be launched in 2024 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh, into a near-polar orbit.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India to resume space flight, manned mission next year
India to resume space flight, manned mission next year
First test-flight of Gaganyaan this year: Govt
First test-flight of Gaganyaan this year: Govt
'We are thinking about missions to Venus or Mars'
'We are thinking about missions to Venus or Mars'
Governor returns bill banning online rummy to TN govt
Governor returns bill banning online rummy to TN govt
German Open: Lakshya stunned; India challenge ends
German Open: Lakshya stunned; India challenge ends
WPL PIX: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
WPL PIX: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Aus PM begins first India tour with Sabarmati visit
Aus PM begins first India tour with Sabarmati visit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Isro executes controlled re-entry of decommissioned satellite

Isro executes controlled re-entry of decommissioned satellite

India's first man in space won't be lonely anymore

India's first man in space won't be lonely anymore

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances