News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News »  First test-flight of Gaganyaan this year: Govt

First test-flight of Gaganyaan this year: Govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 13, 2022 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's maiden human space-flight mission Gaganyaan is expected to be launched in 2024, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said here on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Spacesuits for Gaganyaan astronauts is under production in Russia. Photograph: @Gaganyaan_Isro/Twitter

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Singh said the government had planned the human space flight for 2022, the year of India's 75th anniversary of Independence, but the schedule went awry on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the training of astronauts in Russia as well as India," Singh said, adding the first test-flight of the Gaganyaan mission is scheduled to take place later this year.

The first test-flight will be followed by sending a female-looking spacefaring humanoid robot -- Vyom Mitra -- in outer space likely next year, Singh said.

 

The Indian Air Force had identified four fighter pilots as the potential crew for the human space flight mission. The potential crew had undergone basic training in Russia.

The Indian Space Research Organisation will send at least two astronauts into a low earth orbit in 2024 after assessing the outcome of the two orbital test flights, Singh said.

Officials said during the test mission, the spacecraft will be launched to an altitude of 15 km during which space scientists will simulate an abort scenario to ensure the return crew capsule to the Earth using parachutes.

The second orbital test flight will take the Gaganyaan crew capsule to a higher altitude and undergo a similar abort scenario to perfect the system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Gaganyaan mission in his Independence Day address in 2018 at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore.

ISRO also plans to launch the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon sometime next year. Officials said there were two launch windows for the moon mission next year in February and July.

Chandrayaan-3 is a successor to the Chandrayaan-2 mission that crash-landed on the lunar surface.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
4 Gaganyaan astronauts begin training in Russia
4 Gaganyaan astronauts begin training in Russia
Why India plans to build a space station
Why India plans to build a space station
ISRO races for 1st uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan
ISRO races for 1st uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan
India logs 4369 new Covid cases, active tally declines
India logs 4369 new Covid cases, active tally declines
Spotted! Three Hrithiks, Two Saifs...
Spotted! Three Hrithiks, Two Saifs...
Thousands queue up to pay their respects to Queen
Thousands queue up to pay their respects to Queen
Nursery student raped in school bus by driver in MP
Nursery student raped in school bus by driver in MP
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Meet Vyommitra, the humanoid for Gaganyaan

Meet Vyommitra, the humanoid for Gaganyaan

'This setback won't affect Gaganyaan, other missions'

'This setback won't affect Gaganyaan, other missions'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances