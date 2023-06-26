India-Egypt bhai-bhai on the high seas!

INS Chennai conducted cross-deck ship visits and participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Egyptian Navy ship El Suez, the Indian Navy announced.

This exercise reaffirmed the high level of interoperability between the two navies, the Navy said.

INS Chennai was the third guided missile destroyer to be inducted into the Indian Navy in 2018, and is one of the biggest warships to be designed and made in India.

The Kolkata-class vessel is the last ship in the Navy’s Project 15A.

