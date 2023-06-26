News
India-Egypt bhai-bhai on the high seas!

By Rediff News
June 26, 2023 14:11 IST
INS Chennai conducted cross-deck ship visits and participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Egyptian Navy ship El Suez, the Indian Navy announced.

This exercise reaffirmed the high level of interoperability between the two navies, the Navy said.

 

INS Chennai was the third guided missile destroyer to be inducted into the Indian Navy in 2018, and is one of the biggest warships to be designed and made in India.

The Kolkata-class vessel is the last ship in the Navy’s Project 15A.

All Photographs: ANI Photo

INS Chennai

 
 

 

INS Chennai

 

INS Chennai

 

INS Chennai

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

