HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » India Condemns Terror Attacks In Mali, Offers Condolences

India Condemns Terror Attacks In Mali, Offers Condolences

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 19:21 IST

x

India strongly condemns the recent terror attacks in Mali, including the death of Defence Minister Sadio Camara, reaffirming its commitment to global counter-terrorism efforts.

Key Points

  • India strongly condemns the recent terror attacks in Mali.
  • Mali's Defence Minister, General Sadio Camara, was killed in a bomb explosion.
  • India expresses condolences to the families of the victims and the government of Mali.
  • India reiterates its commitment to combating terrorism in all forms.

India on Tuesday strongly condemned a wave of terror attacks in Mali and condoled the death of the country's defence minister.

Mali's defence minister Gen Sadio Camara was killed in a bomb explosion near the capital Bamako.

 

India's Condolences and Solidarity

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and express our solidarity with the Government and people of Mali in this difficult time," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We also express our sincere condolences on the demise of General Sadio Camara, Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs of Mali, in the terror attack," it said.

"India reiterates its firm commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and supports efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region," the MEA said in a statement.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

India Advises Nationals In Mali To Exercise Caution
3 Indians abducted in Mali amid Al-Qaeda-linked terror attacks
3 Indians abducted in Mali amid Al-Qaeda-linked terror attacks
5 Indians kidnapped in Mali as Al Qaeda-linked outfit closes in
5 Indians kidnapped in Mali as Al Qaeda-linked outfit closes in
India Urges Safety for UNIFIL Peacekeepers After Deadly Attack
India Urges Safety for UNIFIL Peacekeepers After Deadly Attack
India Condemns Attack On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
India Condemns Attack On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 2

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 3

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

VIDEOS

Young Entrepreneur from Gujarat builds Vegan Leather from Apple2:50

Young Entrepreneur from Gujarat builds Vegan Leather from...

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata spotted in the city1:09

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata spotted in the city

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's First Public Appearance After Baby News0:31

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's First Public Appearance After...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO