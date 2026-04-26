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India Advises Nationals In Mali To Exercise Caution

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 26, 2026 00:44 IST

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Amid escalating security concerns and reported attacks in Kati and other regions of Mali, the Indian Embassy in Bamako has issued a critical safety advisory for Indian nationals residing in the country.

Key Points

  • India advises its nationals in Mali to remain highly vigilant due to recent security developments.
  • The Indian Embassy in Bamako urges Indian nationals to exercise utmost caution and stay indoors.
  • The embassy is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with Malian authorities.
  • Indian nationals are advised to stay in touch with the embassy for updates and assistance.

India on Saturday advised its nationals in Mali to remain highly vigilant, exercise utmost caution and stay indoors due to recent security developments in the West African nation.

Safety Precautions For Indians In Mali

The Indian Embassy in Bamako, in an advisory, said, "Due to recent security developments and reported attacks in Kati and other parts of Mali, the Embassy of India in Bamako urges all Indian nationals residing in Mali to remain highly vigilant, exercise utmost caution, stay indoors, and strictly follow the instructions issued by the Malian authorities from time to time."

 

The embassy added that it was closely monitoring the evolving situation in coordination with Malian authorities and will issue further updates as required.

It urged Indian nationals to stay in touch with the embassy through its website and the embassy's official social media accounts.

It also advised Indian nationals to contact the Embassy at +223 78486019/94793705 in case of any emergency assistance.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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