Home  » News » India, China militaries hold high-level talks on LAC peace

India, China militaries hold high-level talks on LAC peace

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
October 29, 2025 11:11 IST

The Indian and Chinese militaries held a fresh round of high-level military talks focusing on maintaining peace and security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

IMAGE: A view of the mountains in the eastern part of Leh, 3km from the Line of Actual Control. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Chinese defence ministry stated this on Wednesday.

It said the 23rd round of Corps Commander-level talks were held on the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Indian side of the frontier on October 25.

 

'The two sides engaged in active and in-depth communication on the management of the western section of the China-India border,' it said in a readout.

There is no official word from Indian officials on the meeting.

The Chinese defence ministry said the two sides decided to maintain communication and dialogue as decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

'They agreed to continue communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the China-India border areas,' it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
