HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Army's 380 infantry units go hi-tech with drone platoons, Bhairav commandos

Army's 380 infantry units go hi-tech with drone platoons, Bhairav commandos

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 22, 2025 23:24 IST

x

Three hundred eighty infantry battalions of the Indian Army have been equipped with drone platoons while elite commando units are being raised as part of a modernisation drive to bolster the force's combat capabilities along the northern and western frontiers.

IMAGE: An Army personnel operates a drone to locate stranded civilians following cloudburst, at Dharali in Uttarkashi. Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

Lt Gen Ajay Kumar, the director general of infantry, said this while highlighting steps to enhance the strike capabilities of the infantry units.

The Army is also procuring 4.25 lakh battle carbines at a cost of Rs 2,770 crore as part of the infantry modernisation plan, he told reporters.

 

Lt Gen Kumar said each of the 380 infantry battalions now has an Ashney (fire) drone platoon that comprises at least four surveillance drones and six are of armed category.

The armed drones will include Kamikaze drones and precision ammunition dropping unmanned aerial vehicles, he said, explaining how the Army is initiating measures to boost the combat capabilities of the infantry battalions.

The Army has already raised five elite Bhairav battalions with nearly 250 soldiers each and it plans to have a total of 25 such battalions within next six months.

These battalions are being raised for special operations and are likely to be a bridge between regular infantry and the elite para-special forces.

"Five battalions of Bhairav have already been raised. They have already been deployed in the area of intended operations and on the job training is going on from October 1," the director general said.

The training of the five battalions will culminate on October 30 and thereafter they will be fully operationalised, he said.

The process to raise another four battalions are nearing completion and we will have 25 such battalions in the next six months, he said.

Lt Gen Kumar said the Bhairav battalions as well as the special forces battalions, will also have Ashni drone platoons.

On procurement of new-age carbines, he said 60 percent of them will be supplied by Bharat Forge Ltd, while the remaining 40 percent will be delivered by PLR Systems.

The delivery of the carbines is scheduled to begin within one year and the supplies will have to be completed within two years, Lt Gen Kumar said.

Asked about the proposed India-US co-production of Javelin anti-tank missiles, he said procurement of 104 missiles and 12 launchers of Javelin are already in the pipeline.

The senior military official said the Army is procuring a range of anti-tank guided missiles.

Lt Gen Kumar said the Army is also upgrading assault rifles and light machine guns from 5.56mm to 7.62mm calibre for infantry soldiers.

The vintage sniper rifles are also being replaced with .338 sniper rifles.

As part of anti-tank weapons, we are migrating from the present second generation to fourth and fifth-generation technology.

In order to infuse the drone-enabled precision strike capability, the infantry is inducting loiter munitions for infantry operations, he said.

Lt Gen Kumar said all-terrain vehicles, light specialist vehicles and specialist mobility vehicles are being inducted to boost the mobility of the units.

Surveillance drones, upgraded battlefield surveillance radars and hand-held thermal imaging sights are also being procured in order to enhance battlefield surveillance and enable commanders on the ground to make informed decisions, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Tejas Mk1A Soars on Maiden Flight
Tejas Mk1A Soars on Maiden Flight
All of Pak within BrahMos range: Rajnath's big warning
All of Pak within BrahMos range: Rajnath's big warning
'Brought Pak to its knees': Modi hails armed forces
'Brought Pak to its knees': Modi hails armed forces
Did You Know What Defence Ministry Did This Year?
Did You Know What Defence Ministry Did This Year?
India plans to buy more S-400 missiles worth Rs 10K cr from Russia
India plans to buy more S-400 missiles worth Rs 10K cr from Russia

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Indian Old Timers

webstory image 2

5 Best Air Purifiers For Your Home

webstory image 3

7 Ways To Have Upma For Breakfast

VIDEOS

President Murmu departs from Sabarimala Temple2:09

President Murmu departs from Sabarimala Temple

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali Bash!0:54

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali...

President Murmu offers prayers at Sabarimala Temple3:21

President Murmu offers prayers at Sabarimala Temple

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO